Charlotte Man Arrested For Statutory Rape and Kidnapping

Police have arrested a Charlotte man after he allegedly kidnapped and raped a child.

The arrest took place on Monday several days after the child was found in the suspect’s home. According to reports, the child had been found in the home of 28-year-old Zachary Richard Gibson after which the child was taken to the CMPD Metro Division Office. Once there, a family member came and picked up the child. Gibson was not arrested at this time.

After this initial incident, the child said that they had been sexually assaulted by Gibson. An investigation was initiated by Crimes Against Children, and police were able to get a warrant to search the suspect’s home.

Following the search, Gibson was arrested and charged with kidnapping, possession of a weapon of mass destruction, statutory rape, statutory sex offense, felonious restraint, and two counts of indecent liberties.

After his arrest on Monday he was booked into the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.