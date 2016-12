Police arrested a Charlotte man in connection with a body found close to Idlewild Elementary School in southeast Charlotte, wcnc.com said.

Last Wednesday, police announced the arrest of Isaiah Green, 18, in connection with the shooting death of Israel Jacob Williams, 19.

Williams’ body was found by a student who was walking to school close to the property’s fence line.

There had been shots reported the night before.

Green was held on $1 million bond.