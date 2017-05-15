Charlotte Man Barricades Himself After Assaulting a Woman

A scene of domestic violence became a SWAT team situation after a man assaulted a woman, then barricaded himself.

The incident occurred on Sunday morning in the 7600 block of Holly Grove. According to reports, officers had responded to a shooting in the area. When they arrived, they learned that the suspect, 48-year-old Omar Franklin, had fired shots at a woman.

After police arrived on the scene, the suspect barricaded himself in the home. Officers then called members of the SWAT team and negotiators to the home, and evacuated the residents of nearby homes for their safety during the incident.

Negotiators persuaded the man to come outside his home after several hours, after which he was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon.