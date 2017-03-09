Charlotte Man Charged in Tega Cay for Cocaine Possession

A Charlotte man has been charged with cocaine possession after police stopped his vehicle in Tega Cay.

Police reported that the suspect, Tauhid Alfred-Lenwood Byrd Jr., was pulled over for a routine traffic stop after police noticed that he was not wearing his seat belt. Bryd was driving and had a passenger in the car with him at the time. During questioning by police, Byrd gave police an alias, and was elusive with his answers to their questions. This behavior led police to ask the suspect and the passenger to exit the vehicle.

After the two occupants of the car had exited, officers smelled marijuana and initiated a search of the car. During the search they found a bag hidden inside a pack of cigarettes that was full of cocaine, as well as a wallet containing Byrd’s true identity. Officers discovered that Byrd’s license was currently suspended in North Carolina.

The passenger was not charged with any crimes, but as a result of the incident, police charged Byrd with driving without a valid license, giving false information to police, possession of powder cocaine, and possession of a controlled substance.