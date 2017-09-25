Charlotte Man in Prison After Assaulting a Man Using a Car and Ax

A Charlotte man is in prison this week after assaulting another man using a car and an ax.

The assault occurred in Gaston County on Sunday morning. According to reports, the victim, John W. Wells, was inside his 2015 BMW at the time of the assault. After becoming irate, the suspect, 32-year-old Brandon Keith Moore, drove his black Volkswagon Passat purposefully into the victim’s car. Moore then proceeded to get out of his vehicle, grab an ax, and approach the victim’s BMW looking as though he was going to hit Wells with the ax.

Police in Gaston County arrested Moore after the incident and he was booked into Gaston County Jail under a $26,000 bond. According to officers, Moore is no stranger to the law, having faced charges relating to drugs earlier in the year as well as two failure to appear charges.

In connection to the recent assault, Moore is being charged with assault with a deadly weapon, driving with license revoked, and driving without registration.