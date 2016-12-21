Charlotte Man Receives Additional Charges for Punching Deputy

A man who allegedly barricaded himself in a gun shop on Oct. 24 has now allegedly punched a sheriff’s deputy in the face.

Trey Alonzo Davis, 23, of Charlotte, broke into Mount Holly Gun and Pawn in October before staying there for hours as local, state, and federal officers attempted to coax him out.

Davis is now facing charges of assaulting two deputies after he emitted bodily fluid on them and also punched Deputy C. Byerly of the Gaston County Sheriff’s Office, arrest warrants show.

The incident occurred as the officers were attempting to relocate Davis to a different jail cell early Sunday morning. He was charged with two felony counts of malicious conduct by a prisoner and misdemeanor count of assault on a government official and had an additional $50,000 added to his bond that was already $280,000.