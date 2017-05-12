Charlotte Man Sentenced to 7 1/2 Years For Identity Theft Crimes

A Charlotte man was sentenced this week to 7 1/2 years in federal prison after committing identity theft crimes.

The suspect, Christoper Bryan Roach, 24, had been stealing information and opening credit card accounts in order to use the funds. He opened accounts at several stores including Best Buy and Sam’s Club. He also bribed a medical employee to give him the information of around 300 medical patients. The 50-some victims that he defrauded were from Charlotte, as well as in other parts of North and South Carolina. Roach stole more than $260,000 from these victims.

Roach pleaded guilty to charges of identity theft, and conspiracy to commit bank fraud, but this did not stop him from continuing his unlawful activity. The identity thief was sentenced on Thursday and will now spend nearly eight years in prison for his crimes.