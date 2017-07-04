Charlotte Middle School Teacher Arrested for Sex With Student

An Alexander Graham Bell Middle School teacher was arrested Saturday and charged with engaging in sex acts with a student. The alleged perpetrator, Charles Naas, 26, teaches seventh grade math.

According to the school’s principal, Robert Folk, the incident did not occur on campus. Police report that the underage victim went to Naas’ house for a tutoring session where inappropriate sexual conduct occurred.

The Crimes Against Children Unit of the police force is working to determine if there are additional victims.

Naas is charged with the crime of sex act with a student as well as indecent liberties with a student by a teacher. Saturday night, he was released from jail on bail.

Principal Folk has released a letter to the school community containing information regarding the incident and communicates that he is upset and concerned about the situation.