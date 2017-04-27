Charlotte Officer In Hospital After Being Dragged By Car

An officer in the University City Division of the CMPD was hospitalized on Thursday after being dragged by a suspect’s car.

The incident began as a routine traffic stop. Two officers located the vehicle in the 2500 block of East W.T. Harris Boulevard and pulled the vehicle over. After the officers successfully stopped the car, they discovered that a warrant was out for the driver’s arrest. Police then reported that the two officers attempted to make the suspect exit his vehicle so that they could arrest him, but the man tried to escape, dragging one of the officers behind the car for approximately 20 feet.

The suspect was able to flee the scene, but police say that they have his information and additional warrants for his arrest.

The officer was taken to Presbyterian Hospital where he was treated for minor injuries.