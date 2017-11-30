Charlotte Police Investigate Arson Case

CMPD is investigating after an alleged arson case.

Investigations began after a fire was reported at Bullies Sports Bar on Wilkinson Boulevard in west Charlotte. Crews arrived at the scene at approximately 2:15 a.m. on Wednesday morning to fight the flames. The fire was subdued after about 30 minutes.

The building acquired extensive damage and will be closed for the foreseeable future. Reports indicated that the owner, who was notified of the fire shortly after its occurrence, had only opened the sports bar in May.

After initial investigations, CMPD ruled the incident a case of arson. Police have not said whether they have identified any suspects.