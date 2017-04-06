Charlotte Police Investigate Two Homicides on Wednesday

Police are investigating after two homicides were reported within hours of each other in the city of Charlotte bringing the number of homicides in the city this year to 27.

In the first incident, police responded to a welfare check on Wednesday afternoon at around 2:30 p.m. When police arrived at the scene, which was located in a townhouse on Verdant Court, they found the body of 34-year-old Jennifer Smith. Police did not release her cause of death, but released the name of the suspect who they belive is responsible for the death of Smith. The suspect is Leroy Anthony Cooper III. Reports indicate that Smith and Cooper were in a relationship.

Police investigated another homicide that occurred in southeast Charlotte at around 8:15 p.m. Police were called to the scene of a shooting in the 3500 block of Spanish Quarter Circle and found Kevin Ruben Marquez suffering from gunshot wounds. The 19-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene making him the third teenage homicide victim in under a week in the Charlotte area.

CMPD have not made any arrests in either of the cases. They ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.