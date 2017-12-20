Charlotte Police Search for Suspect in Robberies

CMPD are searching for a suspect who is accused of robbing two businesses.

Both incidents occurred within the last week. The first robbery occurred on December 14 at a Hardee’s at 2604 Little Rock Road. According to reports, the suspect entered the establishment and approached an employee. The suspect handed a note that demanded money to the employee and then fled the scene.

The second robbery occurred on December 19 at a Dollar General located at 8001 Moores Chapel Road. The incident was nearly identical to that of the Hardee’s robbery, with the suspect handing a note to an employee and then fleeing.

Police believe the same person is responsible for both crimes and have released a photo of the suspect in the hopes that he will be recognized. Anyone with information on either incident, or on the suspect is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.