Charlotte Sex Trafficker Sentenced to 40 Years

A Charlotte man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison without possibility of parole after exploiting a 15-year-old girl for money.

41-year-old Kenwaniee Vontorian Tate found the girl in 2014 after she had run away from home. He pretended to befriend her, but then proceeded to prostitute her again and again in different hotel rooms for five months. He advertised her on the internet, profiting from her continual exploitation.

In addition to trafficking her for sex, he physically abused her on countless occasions, beating her if she did not do as he asked. He was careful to not disfigure her in any way so as to not discourage potential buyers. In addition, he kept all of the money that he made by using the girl in this manner.

Tate was finally arrested in February of 2015. They found the girl in a closet in the hotel room that police were searching while trying to find another missing girl.

Prosecutors were aggressive in this case, highlighting the depraved nature of the crimes that they had brought against Tate. In addition to the 40 year prison sentence, he is sentenced to pay over $42,000 in recompense to the victim’s family, as well as serving a lifetime of court supervision, and continue registering as a sex offender.

Tate was already registered as a sex offender in North Carolina following charges of involvement in the sex trafficking sphere and attempting to traffic a minor.

Tate is now in custody of the Federal Bureau of Prisons where he will serve his sentence.

Prosecutors mentioned their determination to put many more like him behind bars and celebrated the imprisonment of Tate which will take one criminal of this nature off the streets and away from the community.