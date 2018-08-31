Charlotte Student Found With Loaded Gun on High School Campus

A Charlotte student was found with a loaded gun while he was on high school property on Friday.

Police reported that the student goes to West Charlotte High School. He was identified as 17-year-old Nelson Smith. The gun was discovered after Smith was found with a group of students during a time that they should have been in class and in a location that they should not have been in at the time.

As a result of the suspicious circumstances, police on campus performed an administrative search. During the search, Smith tried to get away from the officer performing the search. The officer was able to spot a gun in the waistband of the student.

The school was placed on modified lockdown, and the student was taken into custody.

Police reported that no threat was made and that no one was injured in the incident. Extra officers were provided to the school for additional security in an abundance of caution.

The student was charged with carrying a concealed weapon and gun on an educational property.

The principal assured parents that the situation was taken care of quickly and safely, and that any student bringing a weapon on campus will be disciplined according to the Code of Student Conduct. However, police have not released what the discipline will look like in this case.