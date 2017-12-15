Charlotte Suffers 85th Homicide of the Year

Police are investigating after the 85th homicide of the year took place on Thursday night.

The victim, 39-year-old Antwain Maurice Price was found suffering from gunshot wounds in northwest Charlotte just after 9:30 p.m. on Thursday. According to reports, Price was found by police on Thomasboro Drive following a call.

The victim was pronounced dead at this location by Medic.

Preliminary investigations suggested that the scene in which the victim was found may not have been the scene of the shooting. The victim appeared to have run to the location on Thomasboro Drive following the incident.

Police are now attempting to determine where the shooting occurred, what caused the conflict, and who perpetrated the crime.

Reports indicated that the shooting occurred on the victim’s 39th birthday.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.