Charlotte Suffers Its 60th Homicide on Thursday Night

Investigations are taking place after the 60th homicide of 2017 was recorded on Thursday night in northwest Charlotte.

The victim of the murder was shot at around 5:00 p.m. on Thursday night. According to police, the shooting took place in the 5400 block of Windy Valley Drive. The male victim, whose name has not yet been released by police, was pronounced dead at the scene from gunshot wounds.

Residents of the neighborhood say they that are no strangers to violence. In addition to this crime, there has been an increase of break-ins and thefts.

Police are now investigating the homicide but say that have yet to identify a possible killer.

Anyone with information is asked to call and speak with a Homicide Unit Detective at 704-432-TIPS.