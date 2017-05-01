Charlotte Teacher Accused of Abusing 5-Year-Old

A teacher in the Charlotte area was arrested after accusations of child abuse on a 5-year-old.

The suspect, 55-year-old Teresa Jackson, worked as a kindergarten teacher at Aristotle Prep Academy. The woman was arrested on Friday after the allegations, and was charged with misdemeanor assault of a child under the age of 12. According to reports, the woman had grabbed the child by the wrist and shoved a book into the child’s chest. The assault occurred the Monday before her arrest.

The school uses the Christ Presbyterian Church building to conduct their classes, and reports say that the school has a lease with the church until June of this year at which time the school will no longer use the premises. The pastor of the church says that the school has no affiliation with the church.