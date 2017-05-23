Charlotte Teacher Arrested After Sex With Student

A Charlotte teacher has been arrested after engaging in sexual activities with a student.

The suspect, Brandon Jamelle Flowers, is a teacher at North Mecklenburg High School. He has been teaching at the school since 2015, and teaches CTE Marketing. According to police reports, Flowers was arrested at 12:30 p.m. On Monday after being suspended without pay since Thursday.

Flowers has since been freed on $150,000. He was charged with three counts of committing a sexual act with a student, and three counts of indecent liberties with a student.