Charlotte Teen on FBI’s “Ten Most Wanted” List

A Charlotte teen has been added to FBI’s “Ten Most Wanted” list along with nine other fugitives wanted for serious crimes.

The teenager is 18-year-old Alejandro Castillo. Castillo is wanted in connection to a homicide that occurred in 2016. The victim, 23-year-old Truc Quan “Sandy” Ly Le, had been missing for several days when she was found dead in a wooded area in Cabarrus County in August of 2016.

Le had worked at Showmars with coworkers Ahmia Feaster, 19, and Castillo. Warrants were issued for both teens, and they were both charged with stealing Le’s vehicle, a 2003 Toyota Corolla, which was later discovered in Phoenix. Feaster was arrested in Texas in October, charged with accessory after the fact, and released on bond in January.

However, the search still proceeds for Castillo, who was last seen crossing into Mexico. The FBI believes that he may have continued his flight into El Salvador as well. The suspect also has family in Pheonix, Arizona, as well as ties to Texas. As a result, announcements have been broadcast widely in Arizona, Texas, and Mexico in hopes of discovering the suspect’s location.

A reward of $100,000 is being issued to anyone with information leading to Castillo’s arrest. Anyone with tips is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI.