Charlotte Vehicles Vandalized With Spray Paint

Several vehicles were vandalized with spray paint over the course of the weekend in Charlotte, officials say.

According to reports, the vandal used black spray paint to write vulgar words and racial slurs on the hood and sides of the vehicles. The cars were in the parking lot of the Piedmont at Ivy Meadows apartment complex which is located in the 1300 block of Ivy Meadow Drive.

Not only was the act damaging to their property and to the community, but the crime has also had an effect on the victims’ daily lives. One victim attempted to cover up the vandalism so that she can still drive her vehicle, and another victim said that they are avoiding going out at all, even to work, until the vandalism can be removed.

Police think that the vandalism was likely random, and not specifically targeted at the victims. However, to members of the community, the act was still frightening and discouraging.

Police ask anyone in the community with information leading to the identification of the suspects to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.