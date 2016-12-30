Charlotte Woman Becomes Victim of Identity Theft

One local woman recently found herself the victim of identity theft, but through quick thinking and good judgement was able to help police apprehend the suspects. Ibe May first noticed something odd when she began receiving credit cards in the mail that she had not applied for. One of them had a credit limit of $35,000, and she knew at this point that something was going on.

Upon returning home one day, she noticed a car parked in front of her mailbox, and two strangers were taking items from the inside. Although she notified authorities, she was unable to give them any information on the two suspects. Later that week the car appeared again and she was able to get the license number.

The two identity thefts were Carlos and Catherine Molina. They were apprehended after using another’s identity to take their dogs to the vet. They were made to pay $200,000 in reparations. Multiple people had become victims of the couple who had used their credit cards to pay for hair appointments and other purchases. They told police they had been hoping to use the money to pay for a trip to Disney World with their teenage kids.

Ibe May wanted her story to be known so that others can realize that identity theft doesn’t just happen online, and not always by skilled hi-tech hackers. Most of the time, identity theft happens through ordinary people who are close enough to physically steal property that contains your information.

May encourages everyone to do as she has done and set up alerts on all of their credit card accounts. In addition, she urges that everyone get a yearly credit report and to notify police if anything seems strange.

