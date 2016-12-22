Charlotte Woman Receives “Above and Beyond” Award from DA’s Office

Norma Messer is 74, of Charlotte was given the 2016 “Above and Beyond” award by the DA’s office on Wednesday for her contributions convicting three teenagers who entered her backyard and beat her two years ago.

Three days after Christmas in 2014, the teens wearing ski caps came into her home as she was letting her dogs out in the backyard, tied her to a chair, and pulled a black garbage bag over her head.

The teens cursed at and threatened Messer before they started beating her, cutting her with glass, hitting her with a table, and breaking a TV over her head.

Messer suffered from a fractured skull and remembers one of the teens saying she was dead or would be before anyone could find her.

These teenagers were would Messer knew, that she had given Christmas presents and hired for little jobs. After she recovered, she decided to seek justice. She showed up to every court hearing and gave her testimony about what they did to her.

It all ended with the assailants, 20-year-old Myron Bullock and 19-year-old Sylessa Ford, pleading guilty to robbery conspiracy and assault charges in March. They will serve prison time for at least six years. The other person was a juvenile and their punishment was not released.