Chester Man Arrested in Rock Hill for Dealing Drugs

A man from Chester County was arrested this week for dealing drugs after evading police for several months.

The 27-year-old man, Kevin Gerard Grier, had been wanted by police for months on drug-related charges before finally being arrested on Monday. Police had a warrant out for his arrest since 2016. Grier was finally discovered in Rock Hill where members of the violent crime unit apprehended him and charged him with four counts felony cocaine distribution.

After the arrest, the violent crime apprehension unit turned Grier over to police in Chester County to be taken into custody.