Child Injured in a Hit-and-Run

A child on a bike was injured on Thursday during a hit-and-run.

The incident happened in the evening on Thursday. According to reports, the child had been riding their bike along Beatties Ford Road near Sunset Road when they were hit by a passing vehicle. Police report that the driver then fled from the scene.

CMPD says that the child will be okay, and sustained no life-threatening injuries.

Police are now asking anyone with information regarding the suspect in this hit-and-run to contact local police.