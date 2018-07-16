Child Shot in the Leg in North Charlotte

Police are investigating after a child was shot in the leg outside a home in North Charlotte.

The shooting took place on Saturday night just before 7:30 p.m. in the 6300 block of Sunstone Drive. According to police reports, the 6-year-old child was playing outside in the yard when a vehicle passed the home. A person inside the vehicle fired several shots towards the home.

One of the bullets struck the child in the leg. Officers arrived and were able to apply a tourniquet to the leg. The girl was then transported to Carolinas Medical Center where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released whether any suspects have been identified or whether any arrests were made. Investigations are taking place, and police are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.