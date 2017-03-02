Child Steals His Parent’s Car, Crashes Into Another Vehicle

A 10-year-old boy in Moorseville received minor injuries on Tuesday night after stealing his parent’s car and driving it two miles from his home.

The incident occurred just before 6:00 p.m. Tuesday evening. The child’s parent reported that their son had managed to take the keys to the car while his parent wasn’t looking, and proceeded to get into the car and drive away.

The boy later crashed the vehicle into another car after running through a stop sign on Shearers Road and Faith road.

The child sustained minor injuries, and was taken to Lake Normal Regional Medical Center for treatment of these injuries. The other driver also sustained injuries, but was not taken to the hospital.

The child has not been charged for the incident.