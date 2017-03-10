Child Struck by Car While Standing at Bus Stop

A child was struck by a car while waiting for the bus at a bus stop on Friday morning.

The incident occurred in east Charlotte in the 7000 block of City View Drive. According to reports, the bus was stopped with its stop sign extended when a driver behind the bus drove around the bus and struck the child who was trying to enter the bus at approximately 8:30 a.m.

The child suffered injuries, but authorities say the injuries are not life-threatening.

At this time, it is unknown whether or not the unidentified driver of the vehicle will face any charges following this incident.

The law states that when the stop arm of a bus is extended, drivers going in both directions, both behind the bus and towards the bus, are required by law to stop until the stop arm is retracted again. This allows for children to safely cross the street in any direction.