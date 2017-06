Police are investigating after a child was struck in a hit-and-run accident in west Charlotte.

The accident occurred on Saturday afternoon. According to reports, the child was riding a bike on Westcliff Drive when the child was hit by a vehicle. The driver of the vehicle did not stop, but drove away from the scene.

The child was hospitalized as a result of the incident with injuries that were described as non-life-threatening.

Police have not said whether the driver has been apprehended.