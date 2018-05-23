Cleveland County Man Arrested for Murder After Killing Infant

A Cleveland County man has been arrested for murder after he killed an infant that he was supposed to be babysitting.

According to reports, the parents of the 7-month-old child left their son with 24-year-old Garrett Frederick while they left to go get dinner.

When they came back, just 35 minutes after leaving, Frederick told them that something was wrong with their baby. They found their child unresponsive and called 911.

Emergency personnel and police arrived shortly afterward and found the child unconscious. The child was rushed to Carolinas Healthcare Systems in Kings Mountain where his pulse and breathing were restored. He was then transported to Levine’s Children Hospital in Charlotte.

Doctors in Charlotte found evidence of trauma on the child and released that the injuries were so severe that the child would likely be brain-dead if he survived the incident. The infant, however, died several days after the incident.

Frederick fled the home before emergency personnel or police arrived. Reports indicate that he did not call 911 or give the child any care before his parents arrived home. He was captured, taken into custody, and charged with first-degree murder.

Police stated that Frederick had outstanding warrants for his arrest.