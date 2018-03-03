Cleveland County Woman Kills Mother With Meat Cleaver

Police in Cleveland County are investigating after a woman killed her mother with a meat cleaver.

The incident took place early on Friday morning at around 4:00 a.m. Police responded to a residence on Stony Point Road near Shelby after they received two calls from the residence. During the first call, police spoke with both the daughter and the mother on the phone. The mother told police that they were having a psychiatric issue, but that her daughter was not acting violent. Deputies were responding to the call when a second call was made. The woman called 911 to tell police that her daughter become violent, had armed herself with a knife, and was trying to kill her.

When police arrived, they found the woman, identified as 51-year-old Martha Hargett, dead in the front yard with stab wounds. Her daughter, 29-year-old Melinda Ann Hargett, was then seen by police coming out the house holding a meat cleaver. The daughter initially attempted to approach police with the weapon, but was eventually convinced to put it down.

Hargett was arrested and charged with murder. She was initially placed in Cleveland County Jail without bond, but has since been transported to Central Prison in Raleigh. Her mental health will be evaluated while in Raleigh.

Police say this is not the first incident at the residence. Deputies have responded in the past to several other calls regarding psychiatric episodes made from the home.