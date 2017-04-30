Cleveland Parents May Face Murder Charges After 7-Month Old Dies in Hospital

The parents of a 7-month-old who died in the hospital this week may be facing murder charges.

Police reported that the baby girl had been brought to the hospital in March for injuries related to child abuse. The child, who had broken bones, retinal hemorrhaging, and bleeding in her brain, remained in the hospital for more than a month struggling to stay alive before finally succumbing to her injuries this week.

The baby was 6-months-old when she was brought in to the hospital, and 7-months-old when she died.

The parents, Steven Dean, 34, and Mordan Conn, 34, were charged in March with felony child abuse inflicting serious injury. They were taken into custody where they still remain. Now the parents may be facing murder charges. The charges will be taken on Monday to the grand jury, but Cleveland County police say that the family members of the two accused parents are protesting the charges that are being brought against them.

According to authorities, the two parents had other children as well. These children have been placed into the care of DSS for the time being.