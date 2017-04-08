CMPD Adds Twenty-Eight Officers to the Ranks on Friday

In an attempt to stem the flood of homicides in the Charlotte area, CMPD swore in 28 new officers on Friday.

In response to the alarming rise of homicides in the city, City Council promised the city the budget for 63 additional officers. The first of those new recruits was sworn in on Friday. The men and women who were sworn in on Friday have spent an intensive six months in training.

The graduation of these individuals came at a much-needed time. The same week that the officers graduated, the 26th and 27th homicides of the year took place. CMPD is hoping that the addition of these officers will help to lower crime rates in Charlotte.

Members of the CMPD are optimistic about the positive effect the 28 men and women will have on the community, but say they are hoping for even more individuals to be added to the ranks in the coming months. Chief Putney stated that the stronger the force, the more that can be done to prevent homicides which are often-times the result of a person resorting to violence in order to solve a small argument.

CMPD will also be placing an emphasis on arresting individuals who make a career of breaking the law. In doing so they hope to make the city an overall safer and more peaceful city.