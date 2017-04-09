CMPD Arrests Fellow Officer on Domestic Violence Charges

Members of the CMPD arrested a fellow officer on Sunday following a domestic violence call.

The incident occurred in the 2200 block of Hawkins Street. Officers received a call at approximately 3:00 a.m. reporting a domestic disturbance. When they arrived at the residence, they found the scene of an assault. The suspect, 25-year-old Kevin Marin was also an officer with the CMPD.

Reports indicated that the suspect was involved in an altercation with his girlfriend. During the fight, he attempted to strangler her, assaulted her, and held her against her will. The victim was taken to the hospital. She was later released after receiving treatment.

As per protocol, a supervisor from CMPD responded to the incident and took in Marin for questioning. He was charged with 2nd-degree kidnapping, assault by strangulation, assault on a female, and damage to property. He was also placed on administrative leave without pay.

Additional criminal investigations are being conducted in the incident. CMPD released a statement saying that they are dedicated to the safety of the community, and wish to hold the members of the department to the highest standards.

Marin has been with the Hickory Grove Division since September of 2015.