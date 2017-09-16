CMPD Asks For Help In Locating Runaway Suspect

CMPD is asking for help after a suspect cut off his electronic monitor and fled.

36-year-old Joseph Maurice Dickerson had been fitted with an electronic monitoring device after charges of larceny of motor vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, and damage to property. The possession of the monitoring device was part of the terms for his pre-trial release.

The electronic monitor was tampered with and dismantled on Saturday. The suspect was last known to be close to 2624 Sam Wilson Road in Charlotte. After taking off the device, he fled the location.

Police are now searching for the suspect who is wanted for interfering with an electronic monitoring device in addition to the other charges. A picture has been released to help with his capture.

Anyone who sees the suspect is asked to call 911 or to dial 704-432-8888 and select #3.