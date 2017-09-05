CMPD Assists in Arresting Man in Cleveland County

CMPD assisted in the arrest of a man in Cleveland county who fired several shots on Monday night.

According to authorities, the man had been lying on Hull Road on Monday night. After calls were made to state troopers, police from Cleveland County went to investigate the situation. When the police arrived at the scene, the man ran from the area into a soybean field carrying a rifle.

As officers approached the suspect, he fired six to eight shots. Police at the time were not sure if the shots had been fired in the direction of officers, or if the shots were random.

Assistance from CMPD aerial support as well as deputies from Burke, Cleveland, and Lincoln counties assisted to help state troopers apprehend the suspect.

The man was eventually captured without incident with the use of a K9 unit. The suspect was identified as 34-year-old Kelly Parker. Officers stated that the man was behaving in a way to suggest a mental instability leading to the concern of officers for his health. The man has been taken to a local hospital for evaluation.