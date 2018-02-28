CMPD Helicopter Pilot Arrested For Sex Offenses with a Child

A helicopter pilot with the CMPD has been arrested following accusations of sexual assault that date back more than seven years.

According to police, the incidents took place between 2010 and 2013 in Charlotte. The victim was 11-years-old at the time of the first incident.

The victim, now 17, lives in Nye County, Nevada, and reported the offenses to law enforcement in Nevada. The victim identified her abuser as Matthew Porter, who has worked with the CMPD since 1995 and was a friend of the victim’s family.

After the sexual abuse came to light earlier this month, CMPD detectives travelled to Nevada to begin conducting investigations and interview the victim and her family. Following these investigations, they arrested Porter and put him on unpaid administrative leave.

As a result of the accusations, Porter has been charged with eight counts of first-degree sexual offense and 20 counts of indecent liberties.

CMPD remarked that these are “egregious charges” and that they take such accusations very seriously. They also noted that many child victims of sexual assault do not come forward until years later as they seek counseling.