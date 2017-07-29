CMPD Investigate Robbery of Topgolf in Charlotte

CMPD are in the midst of an investigation after Topgolf in southwest Charlotte was robbed on Thursday morning.

The incident occurred at around 1:00 a.m. Witnesses reported that two suspects had entered the building with a gun and demanded cash. Workers handed over more than $11,000 in cash. The suspects also managed to steal a jump drive containing the surveillance photos of the robbery.

Authorities and members of Topgolf later reported that no injuries had occurred as a result of the incident and that Topgolf is currently working with police to try to identify and apprehend the two suspects.

Police ask anyone with information on the robbery to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.