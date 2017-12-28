CMPD Investigate Shooting in Northwest Charlotte

Police are investigating following a shooting that occurred in northwest Charlotte.

The incident occurred early in the morning on Wednesday. Police reported that the shooting happened at around 3:30 a.m. in the 4400 block of Eddleman Road.

When emergency crews arrived at the scene, they found one person suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was rushed to the hospital where they were treated for injuries that were described as life-threatening.

Investigations are now taking place, but no suspects have yet been arrested.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.