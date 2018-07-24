CMPD Investigates After Body Discovered in Southwest Charlotte

Police are investigating after a body was found in southwest Charlotte.

The discovery took place on Monday evening after a call was made to report a possible body in a wooded area in the 200 block of Ann Marie Drive.

The call was made just before 6:30 p.m. Police arrived and found the body of the individual. Authorities say that the individual had likely been dead for several days before the discovery.

Police have not said whether after foul play is suspect or not after initial investigations. The cause of death will be known after investigations by the Medical Examiner’s office.