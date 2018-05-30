CMPD Investigates After Suspects Shoplift at Victoria’s Secret

CMPD is investigating after suspects were caught on camera shoplifting at a Victoria’s Secret in Ballantyne.

The shoplifting incident is one of several that have occurred at the Victoria’s Secret store in Ballantyne Village. In the most recent of these cases, two suspects entered the store in the 9800 block of Rea Road. They began stuffing armfuls of lingerie into bags, getting away with $3,300 worth of merchandise before fleeing the scene.

Employees were told not to interfere, but one employee began taking pictures with her phone. The pictures were given to police to help track down the suspects.

Police say that this is the third time this week that they have been called to the store for a shoplifting incident. On May 21, suspects got away with $2,500 worth of underwear. On the 23rd, shoplifters entered the store and stole $400 worth of merchandise.

The shopping center itself has been the location of almost 100 calls to police this year for similar incidents.

Witnesses to this week’s incidents say that the suspects appeared to be the same all three times, but police say that investigations have not confirmed this connection.

Police are asking anyone with information about these cases to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.