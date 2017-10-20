CMPD Investigates Thursday Night Shooting

CMPD is investigating after a shooting that occurred on Thursday night in west Charlotte.

The incident occurred in the 3500 block of Crestridge Drive just before 10:00 p.m. on Thrusday evening. Police received reports of a shooting and responded to the scene shortly afterwards.

One person was injured as a result of the shooting. Police found the man at the scene suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to Carolinas Medical Center where he remains in critical condition.

Police were able to identify and arrest the suspect of the shooting on Friday. He was identified as 18-year-old Noah Darrian Chambers, and was charged with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Police are asking anyone with information on this active case to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.