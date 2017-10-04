CMPD Offers Free Active Shooter Training in Wake of Las Vegas Attack

CMPD has reported that they are offering free active shooter training to anyone in Mecklenburg County in the wake of the Las Vegas attack.

The course is a two-hour long course that is being offered to everyone, particularly businesses, churches, bars, and clubs that wish to educate both employees and guests about proper survival techniques in the event of an active shooter. Many of these institutions have been reaching out to officers in an attempt to spread awareness about how to react in these situations.

Law enforcement agree on the best course of action during a shooting. It is always a good idea to be aware of your surroundings and to establish escape routes any time you enter an area or establishment. In the case of a shooting, the very best thing to do is to run from the area as fast as you can and to encourage other people to do the same. Run in a zig-zag pattern if in an open area, using barriers if you can between you and the shooter. If an escape is not possible, the next best option is to hide, but only if the escape is blocked by the shooter. Finally, if hiding is not possible, and only as a last resort, you should fight the shooter. Even an unarmed person can take down or subdue a shooter.

Officer Jonathan Frisk of the CMPD has opened up the offer of classes to anyone in Mecklenburg County. Those interested in a class are welcome to email him at jfrisk@cmpd.org.