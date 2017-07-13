CMPD Officer Charged After Fatal Pedestrian Crash

The CMPD officer who struck and killed a pedestrian with his vehicle last week has been charged.

The incident occurred on July 8 at around 3:20 a.m. According to authorities, 24-year-old officer Phillip Barker was on duty and in the area of Morehead Street and Euclid Avenue responding to a separate incident in uptown Charlotte when he struck a pedestrian with his vehicle. The victim, 28-year-old James Michael Short, had been crossing the street against the red light. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Barker was transferred to Presbyterian Hospital for treatment of minor injuries due to the accident.

After the incident, Officer Barker was placed on administrative leave without pay, as per usual procedure, while investigations took place. It was discovered that Barker had been traveling at speeds of 100mph in a 35mph zone.

Because of his great speeds, and general disregard for civilian safety, the decision was made to charge Barker with misdemeanor death by vehicle.

Authorities stated that Barker had just completed the mandatory probation period that comes after training.