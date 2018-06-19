CMPD Officer Charged With DWI Over the Weekend

An officer with the CMPD was charged with a DWI over the weekend.

According to police reports, the officer, identified as 44-year-old Tyler Kishpaugh, was driving in Avery County in the North Carolina mountains near Banner Elk on Saturday morning. He was off duty, and was driving a personal vehicle.

A highway patrol officer pulled Kishpaugh and his Mazda SUV over at around 1:00 a.m. after he noticed that Kishpaugh was driving erratically. According to 1st Sgt. Michael Baker, who performed the traffic stop, the Mazda was riding partially in the opposite lane, and was operating with only one functional headlight.

After pulling over Kishpaugh, he noticed signs of impairment, and performed field sobriety tests on him, but not a breath test.

Kishpaugh was arrested and taken to the Banner Elk Police Department where he proceeded to refuse a breath test. The consequence of such an action is a suspended license for a year. Police obtained a warrant and obtained a blood test.

The officer has been placed on unpaid administrative leave while highway patrol conducts a criminal investigation, and CMPD conducts an internal investigation.

Kishpaugh was hired in 2001 where he has worked as part of the Steele Creek Division.