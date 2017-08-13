CMPD Officer in Marked Vehicle Involved in Crash on Sunday

A CMPD officer in a marked vehicle was involved in a car accident on Sunday afternoon.

Reports indicated that the incident occurred near the intersection of north Graham Street and west Craighead Road at around 11:30 a.m. Two cars were reportedly involved in the crash.

Both the officer and the driver of the other car received minor injuries as a result of the accident, and both were given precautionary treatment.

Road closures were reported in the area due to the crash, but authorities have not said when they are expected to be reopened. No other information regarding the incident has been released at this time