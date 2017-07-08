CMPD Officer in Marked Vehicle Strikes and Kills Pedestrian

A CMPD officer in a marked police vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian on Saturday morning.

The incident occurred in the early hours of the morning at around 3:30 a.m. on Morehead Street and Euclid Avenue. The officer, Phillip Barker, was on duty at the time of the accident. Barker struck 28-year-old James Michael Short with his vehicle.

Three patrol cars were on the scene at the time of the accident investigating a separate incident. Short was pronounced dead at the scene by MEDIC.

Layers of investigation are now taking place. Major Crash detectives and members of the CMPD Internal Affairs are examining the details of the fatal accident to determine what happened to cause the incident and if Officer Barker was following all procedures and traffic laws. Not much information has been released at this time, although authorities did state that the pedestrian was wearing dark clothing at the time of the incident.

Barker was taken to Presbyterian Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.