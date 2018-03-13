CMPD Officer Struck in Hit and Run

A CMPD officer was struck in a hit and run while conducting an investigation.

The hit and run occurred at 2:40 p.m. on Monday as the officer was speaking to the occupants of a car on Walsh Boulevard and Johnston Road in another investigation. According to reports, a car hit the officer and then drove away. Reports also indicated that the officer was not injured in the hit and run.

Police later received information that the same vehicle had been in another hit and run accident near the weigh station on I-85. The vehicle had struck a semi, and then all four of the occupants fled the vehicle, leaving the car behind.

CMPD began a search for the suspects, and employed K9 units in the area to aid them in their search. During the search, the U.S. National Whitewater Center was placed on lockdown.

After some time of searching, the suspects were located in the trees of a nearby wooded area and were apprehended.

All four were charged in connection to the incidents. The driver of the vehicle, 21-year-old Christopher Arnold, was charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, hit and run property damage, and resisting, obstructing, or delaying a public officer.

The passengers, 17-year-old Brooke Humphries, 21-year-old Iva Jaroush, and 19-year-old Savon Riddick, were all charged with resisting, obstructing, or delaying a public officer.