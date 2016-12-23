CMPD Release Video from Friends, Family of Woman Fatally Shot in Oct.

A video was released by Charlotte-Mecklenburg police on Tuesday seeking help from the public in solving the murder of 26-year-old Katherine “Kétie” Memory Jones in October.

On Oct. 15, Jones was found fatally shot in a driveway behind a real estate business in the 1300 block of The Plaza Midwood. Jones had spent the night out with her friends and was walking about a mile to her home. She died from one gunshot wound to her chest, according to autopsy results released last month.

There were also abrasions and bruises found on Jones’ cheek, hip, hand, and other part of her body, the Mecklenburg County Medical Examiner’s Office report shows.

Jones’ mother speaks on the three-minute CMPD video talking about what it’s like not knowing who her daughter’s killer was.

Friends and family also spoke in the video about how Jones was a fire spirit and loved theater, art, and animals. She graduated from Providence High School in 2008 and was working at the Midwood Smokehouse restaurant.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered in the case. Police ask anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.