CMPD Searches For Suspect in Sexual Assault Case

Police are searching for a suspect in a sexual assault case that occurred on Thursday.

According to police reports, the incident occurred while the victim was sleeping in her apartment early on Thursday morning. The victim reported that a suspect entered the apartment, which is located in north Charlotte on Wynbrook Way, and attempted to sexually assault her while she was sleeping.

The woman fought the man off, prompting the man to flee the scene shortly after the attempt.

Initial investigations revealed that the man may have entered through a window that had been left unlocked. The victim described her attacker as being a black man with lighter complexioned skin, in his early 20s, weighing around 180-190 pounds, and standing at around six feet tall. He was wearing a gray hoodie, jeans, and white sneakers at the time of the attack.

Police are now continuing investigations and gathering evidence, but have not apprehended the suspect. In the meantime, they have warned the community and are increasing security in the area by providing extra foot patrol in the area during the evening hours.