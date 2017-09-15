CMPD Searching For Missing Charlotte Woman

Members of the CMPD are reaching out to the community after a Charlotte woman has gone missing.

42-year-old Shawna C. Jones has been missing for several weeks. Friends and family reported to police that she was last seen on August 25 in the evening at 3041 Walter Street after which no one heard from her.

The car that Jones was driving, a red 2016 Mazda 6 with four doors and North Carolina tag DHB-5791, was discovered 200 miles south of where she was last seen in Charlotte. The car was discovered abandoned on the ramp of Eastbound I-26 from 17 Alt in Summerville, South Carolina. The discovery has prompted members of the Berkley County Sheriff’s Office to also get involved in the search for the woman, as well as members of SLED and CMPD.

Police have released a picture of Jones in the hopes that someone will recognize her so that she can be restored to her family and friends. Jones was described as a black woman standing at 5’6” and weighing approximately 115 pounds. In addition, she has short black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who recognized Jones or who has any other information relating to the case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or to call 911 right away.